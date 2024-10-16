Check out Raptee T30 electric bike with 150 km of range

Raptee.HV has launched a new electric motorcycle in the Indian market.
Comparing it to a 250cc-300cc bike, the electric motorcycle has been priced at ₹2.39 lakh, ex-showroom.
The e-bike gets four colour options - Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey and Eclipse Black.
The e-bike comes with a claimed IDC range of 200 kms while the company claims that the e-bike can cover 150 kms on a single charge in real world condition
The bike comes with a IP67 rated battery pack.
Raptee claims that the T 30 is the first electric motorcycle in India to feature CCS2 charging capabilities.
In terms of features, the Raptee T 30 gets LED headlights and tail lights with LED DRLs and disc brakes at both the ends.
It further gets a digital instrument cluster with a custom-built Operating System, based on an automotive-grade Linux platform.
The company plans to retail the e-bike in a phased manner starting with Chennai and Bangalore from January.