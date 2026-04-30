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Cars & Bikes Auto News Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Scales Up Pune R&d Hub With New 33,000 Sq Ft Facility

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India scales up Pune R&D hub with new 33,000 sq ft facility

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 30 Apr 2026, 16:16 pm
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  • Skoda Auto Volkswagen India adds a 33,000 sq ft R&D wing in Pune’s Baner, boosting engineering capacity, localisation and development for India and global markets.

This new unit complements the Group’s existing R&D base at Chakan, taking the combined engineering workforce to more than 450 people working on both domestic and global projects.
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Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has added to its research and development operations in Pune with a new wing at its Technology Centre in Baner, adding 33,000 sq. ft. of engineering space. The facility is expected to accommodate over 250 engineers and will focus on vehicle development, platform engineering, software, and sustainable mobility solutions.

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This new unit complements the Group’s existing R&D base at Chakan, taking the combined engineering workforce to more than 450 people working on both domestic and global projects. The move is aimed at strengthening local capabilities, improving responsiveness to Indian market needs, and accelerating development timelines.

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The Pune R&D hub plays an important role within the wider Volkswagen Group ecosystem, contributing to global projects while also acting as a development centre tailored to Indian requirements. The company says the expansion will support localisation, exports, and adherence to global quality and safety standards.

According to Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora, the additional capacity in Baner builds on the existing foundation in Chakan and is part of a longer-term plan to enhance capabilities in digitalisation, automation, and advanced safety technologies.

The Technology Centre Pune has been operational since 2019 and has contributed to the development of India-focused models such as the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, along with the Group’s sub-4-metre SUV, the Skoda Kylaq.

With this expansion, the company continues to invest in local engineering talent and infrastructure, aligning with its broader strategy of developing products in India for both domestic and international markets.

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First Published Date: 30 Apr 2026, 16:16 pm IST
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