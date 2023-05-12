HT Auto
Home Auto News Shooting In Mercedes Plant In Germany Kills Two, Suspect Arrested: Report

Shooting in Mercedes plant in Germany kills two, suspect arrested: Report

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2023, 10:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Germany's Sindelfingen was the site of a shooting incident on Thursday that eventually led to the death of two persons who succumbed to their injuries. Production at the plant, home to the S-Class sedan and the EQS electric vehicle, has been suspended till the end of the week.

A police car leaves the grounds of the Factory 56 at the plant of German car maker Mercedes-Benz in Sindelfingen, southern Germany, after shots were fired at the plant. (AFP)
A police car leaves the grounds of the Factory 56 at the plant of German car maker Mercedes-Benz in Sindelfingen, southern Germany, after shots were fired at the plant.

According to reports in the German press, a 53-year-old person allegedly entered the premises and began firing indiscriminately before being taken down by security workers here. The accused was then handed over to local police officials. But unfortunately by then, two persons who had been severely injured succumbed to their wounds. Most other employees here had had to be evacuated once the breach in security was first detected.

It is further reported that both the suspect as well as the two victims were not regular workers at the facility but were employees of an external service provider. In all, the factory has a total workforce of around 35,000 people and is one of the biggest plants for Mercedes anywhere in the world. And although the facility is extremely well-secured and has a controlled entry and exit point, it is not clear how the suspect managed to get in with a firearm. The motive of the suspect has also not been established as yet.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glb
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Mercedes has issued a statement in which it has expressed its condolences to the family of the victims as well as all other employees at the facility. "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site," the company statement read. But the unfortunate incident has ignited a larger debate in the country around gun-control laws. German rules makes it mandatory for anyone under 25 to submit to a psychological evaluation before getting a gun license. And everyone with a license is assessed every five years to study if he or she has a justifiable requirement to be in possession of a firearm.

First Published Date: 12 May 2023, 10:13 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 337 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city