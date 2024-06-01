Scorpio N, Thar & XUV700 help Mahindra record 31% sales growth in May

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they sold a total of 44,283 units in May 2024. The domestic sales stood at 43,218 units while the rest of them were exports. The growth figure stood at 31 per cent whereas the domestic sales figures of commercial vehicles were 19,826 units.

Mahindra's most recent launch in the Indian market was the XUV 3XO. Till now over 2,500 units of the sub 4-metre compact SUV have been delivered to the customers. Mahindra has started delivery of only the mid-spec variants of XUV 3XO. The SUV is available in nine variants overall. Customers who have received their units include variants like AX5, AX5 L, MX3 and MX3 Pro. Mahindra will start delivery of the entry-level M1, MX2 and MX2 Pro as well as the top-end variants like AX7 and AX7 L from next month. The price of the variants being delivered ranges between ₹10 lakh and ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO competes against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.

Watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31% and 71,682 total vehicles, a 17% growth over last year. As we opened bookings on 15th May, we were delighted to receive an overwhelming response for the XUV3XO. Within the first hour of opening bookings, we hit the 50000 mark. The belief that our customers have shown on us reiterate the strong disruptive proposition of XUV3XO. We have started deliveries from 26th May."

Apart from this, the homegrown manufacturer also added a new variant to the XUV 700. It is called AX5 Select and it is priced at ₹16.89 lakh ex-showroom. The newly launched XUV700 AX5 Select variant is positioned towards the middle of the variant list and packs in a skyroof, a 10.24-inch infotainment screen and a push-button start/stop function. The variant is offered in a seven-seat layout.

