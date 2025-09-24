Scania launches ‘Super’ truck in India, with focus on reliability and efficiency

Scania Commercial Vehicles India has announced the launch of the Super, its next-generation truck platform, in the Indian market. The new model is designed to address fuel efficiency, operational uptime, and overall running costs, factors that play a major role in the profitability of fleet operators.

The Super marks the first major upgrade to Scania’s truck range for India in recent years. According to the company, the new platform can deliver more than 10 per cent improvement in fuel savings compared to its predecessors. Alongside efficiency, the truck also focuses on lowering emissions and ensuring durability in high-demand conditions, such as mining and heavy construction operations.

How does the powertrain contribute to efficiency?

A key element of the Super is its newly engineered gearbox, which produces torque ranging from 2800 Nm to 3800 Nm. This allows for smoother gear transitions and reduces mechanical strain on components, potentially extending service life. Scania highlights that this gearbox design is unique within the segment, aimed at handling both heavy payloads and rough terrains often encountered in India.

What is new in the fuel management system?

The truck introduces a fuel optimising unit that increases the usable capacity of the tank to 97 per cent, compared to lower levels in conventional setups. This means trucks can cover longer distances without refuelling, improving operating efficiency and cutting down on turnaround time. For fleet operators, this could translate to better utilisation of vehicles and lower cost-per-tonne in transport operations.

Silvio Munhoz, Managing Director of Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd., explained that the SUPER is not just a new truck but part of a broader package, which includes service solutions and financing support. He added that the model has been tested in Indian conditions and is designed to balance fuel savings with reduced emissions, aligning with global pushes for sustainability in the transport sector.

Which industries is the Super expected to serve?

The target sectors for the Super include mining, construction, and long-haul logistics, where operational efficiency and vehicle uptime directly affect profitability. By combining higher torque with improved fuel economy and extended driving range, the Super is aimed at helping operators shorten cycle times and manage costs more effectively.

Where does it fit in the Indian market?

India’s heavy truck segment is currently dominated by homegrown manufacturers like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, along with competition from BharatBenz and Volvo. Scania’s Super enters this market with a focus on premium performance and lower total cost of ownership. While domestic brands often emphasise cost competitiveness, Scania appears to be targeting operators who prioritise long-term savings, efficiency, and sustainability over upfront pricing.

Is it available in India?

Yes. The Super is now open for sales in India, and Scania has confirmed that the truck can be customised to suit specific fleet requirements and applications.

