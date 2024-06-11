Royal Enfield introduces its first Green Pit Stop in Ladakh. Check details

Royal Enfield has introduced a new initiative where they are offering travellers a stop for rest, refreshments, riding routes, and tourist information – such as cultural heritage experiences and a list of homestays, including ones supported by Royal Enfield. The pit stops will be opened in popular destinations such as Pangong, Tso Moriri, and Hanle.

The first pit stop has been opened at Camp Kharu. It is a two-storied building that is spread over 1,500 sq ft, it stands on the banks of the Indus river, overlooking the stunning Zanskar range. “Camp Kharu is an ode to the transformative power of travel that inspires people to ‘Leave Every Place Better’. Its sustainable architecture, community initiatives and avenues for cultural exchange show the way for mindful exploration. A Green Pit Stop is meant for slow travel, making one savour local experiences. Local communities are at the core of our Social Mission and an initiative like this helps in local entrepreneurship, environment sustainability and promoting intangible cultural heritage – all in a differentiated way. The Green Pit Stops are truly for the community, by the community," says Bidisha Dey, Executive Director of Eicher Group Foundation.

Managed by six self-help group (SHG) women, aged 37 to 55, from the Kharu village, the facility provides a cafe, serving authentic Ladakhi dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, commercial and exhibition spaces, and public convenience facilities.

Camp Kharu

Camp Kharu is a joint initiative between Royal Enfield Social Mission, the Rural Development Department/Leh Development Authority, Kharu Nambardar and the local community. Addressing the long-standing need of public hygiene facilities in the bustling tourist area of Kharu, Royal Enfield, through its CSR initiative has developed a one-of-a-kind pit stop that is run, for and by the community.

