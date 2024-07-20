HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Royal Enfield Crossroader Riding Jacket Launched With Titanium Sliders

Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket launched with titanium sliders

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 13:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Crossroader jacket is being offered in two colours - Black and Light Grey. It is priced at 14,950.
Royal Enfield Crossroader
Royal Enfield Crossroader is a ventilated two-weather dual-sport riding jacket that is CE certified.
Royal Enfield Crossroader
Royal Enfield Crossroader is a ventilated two-weather dual-sport riding jacket that is CE certified.

Royal Enfield has launched a new jacket in the Indian market. It is called Crossroader and is priced at 14,950. It is being offered in two colours - Black and Light Grey. It is a ventilated two-weather dual-sport jacket that is CE-certified. The manufacturer says that the jacket is purpose-built for touring adventures.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield riding jacket riding gear

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.