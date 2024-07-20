Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket launched with titanium sliders
- Royal Enfield Crossroader jacket is being offered in two colours - Black and Light Grey. It is priced at ₹14,950.
Royal Enfield Crossroader is a ventilated two-weather dual-sport riding jacket that is CE certified.
Royal Enfield has launched a new jacket in the Indian market. It is called Crossroader and is priced at ₹14,950. It is being offered in two colours - Black and Light Grey. It is a ventilated two-weather dual-sport jacket that is CE-certified. The manufacturer says that the jacket is purpose-built for touring adventures.
First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 13:25 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS