Home Auto News Rishabh Pant's Luxury Car Catches Fire; Cricketer Severely Injured

Rishabh Pant's luxury car catches fire; cricketer severely injured

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant had a narrow escape after his luxury car hit a divider and then caught fire early on Friday morning, December 30 near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. According to reports, the accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border. Pant was reportedly travelling to his hometown Roorkee this morning when the accident took place. Pant, who was injured in the accident, was admitted to a hospital in Roorkee and is said to be out of danger.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 10:29 AM
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (left) was injured in a road accident after his luxury car caught fire near Roorkee early on Friday, December 30.
According to eyewitnesses, Rishabh Pant's luxury car collided with a divider near Manglaur. The car also caught fire after hitting the divider. The charred remains of the car, which is barely recognisable, gives a hint at the severity of the accident. Pant, who suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, had to break the window of the burning car to escape. He is currently at Max Hospital in Dehradun and is in a stable condition.

According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, Pant was behind the wheels when the accident took place. "He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi-Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment," the source said. A police officer investigating the incident said the cricketer was driving the car alone when the accident happened. According to police, dense fog could be one of the possible reasons behind the accident. However, according to reports, Rishabh Pant had fallen asleep behind the wheels when his car veered off the road and hit the divider before bursting out in flames.

Also Read : Not wearing seat belts caused death of 16,397 people in road accidents last year

Rishabh Pant has several luxury cars in his garage. He owns a Ford Mustang, Mercedes GLC and a BMW 6 Series GT luxury cars among others.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: road accident luxury car
