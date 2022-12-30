Was Rishabh Pant overspeeding? CCTV footage of his car's accident goes viral

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has admitted to having dozed off behind the wheels of the luxury car which he was driving to his hometown Roorkee in Uttarakhand when it crashed against a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on Friday, December 30. CCTV footage of the accident shows how the car he was driving crashed against the divider at very high speed. Video of his car up in flames while he lay on the ground severely injured went viral on social media platforms since morning.

Rishabh Pant is currently admitted in Max Hospital in Dehradun where he is said to be out of danger. He was driving his Mercedes AMG GLE alone, according to report by Hindustan Times, when it crashed into a divider as he entered the Uttarakhand border from Uttar Pradesh. "He dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

Pant had to break the window of his car to get out to safety before the fire engulfed the entire car. Video of him being helped by local residents has also gone viral. Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but had injuries on head, back and knees. "The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin was peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious," the doctor said.

The CCTV footage shows that his car was beyond speed limits when the accident took place. The stretch near Manglaur where the accident happened has a speed limit between 50 kmph and 80 kmph. It is a narrow stretch of the highway that passes through markets and residential areas. Though Pant admitted that he fell asleep while driving, he may have accidentally sped up the car which led to the accident.

Overspeeding is one of the biggest reasons behind all road accidents in India. More than one lakh people out of 1.55 lakh who died in road accidents in the country last year were involved in cases of overspeeding.

