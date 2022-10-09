Rain hampers traffic in parts of Delhi NCR; streets get waterlogged

Due to incessant rainfall, several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, were reported across Delhi.

After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Saturday, the city witnessed traffic snarls as water got collected on streets. The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Traffic got affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Traffic police advised commuters to avoid that stretch.

Due to incessant rainfall, several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, were reported across Delhi. These resulted in traffic bottlenecks, slow moving traffic and consequent traffic congestion calls.

Heavy traffic jam due to waterlogging at Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway during heavy rains, in Gurugram on Saturday. (Yogendra Kumar)

The Delhi Traffic Control Room asked all DCPs (traffic ranges), ACPs (traffic-districts) and traffic inspector to mobilize maximum number of staff, motorcycle patrol teams and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply. The team were also required to remove broken down vehicles and restore normal flow of traffic.

Messages through traffic control room were also flashed to control rooms of other civic agencies like NDMC, PWD, MCD, etc. They were also asked to provide services for local resources and manpower and attending to the situation and calls with due alertness. The operations are still going on and services of other departments are also being taken.

Heavy traffic snarls were reported from Zakhira flyover, Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk till Dhaula Kuan loop. Some commuters also tweeted that there was heavy traffic from Naraina towards Moti Bagh on the Dhaula Kuan stretch.

