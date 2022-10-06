HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Govt Gets Over 2,000 Complaints In Two Days Of Old Vehicles Parked In City

Delhi govt gets over 2,000 complaints in two days of old vehicles parked in city

The Delhi Transport Department is yet to verify the complaints received for over 2,000 old vehicles parked in the city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only

The Delhi government has received nearly 2,000 complaints from the resident welfare and market associations about old vehicles being parked in their premises. These complaints came within two days of issuing a WhatsApp number for the purpose. The Delhi transport department had issued the number 8376050050 for RWAs and market associations to share details about parked old vehicles.

The transport department is yet to verify the complaints. “Within two days of issuing the number, we received 2,000 complaints from across Delhi. However, the complaints need to be verified," a department official told PTI. People are sending pictures of vehicles that they feel look old but now officials will have to verify the details of the vehicles' registration in their database to ascertain whether they are actually over age and unfit for plying on Delhi's roads.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Driving in Delhi without PUC certificate? You may face these consequences)

There are around 25 lakh such vehicles in the national capital. "If we find the vehicles unfit to be parked in public places, our teams will be dispatched, and they will impound the vehicles and immediately hand them to the authorised scrapper for scrapping.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years respectively is banned in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles violating the order would be impounded. A National Green Tribunal order of 2014 does not allow vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

Earlier this year, around two lakh diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old were deregistered. Last week, the transport department had cautioned people against driving old vehicles in the national capital, saying such vehicles would be immediately impounded. “Now, it has come to notice that inspite of these orders, such vehicles are still found plying and parked on the roads of Delhi," the official said.

 

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Transport Department
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Five power-packed factors propelling Indian auto sector this festive season
Five power-packed factors propelling Indian auto sector this festive season
This Tag Heuer wristwatch may cost more than the car you drive right now
This Tag Heuer wristwatch may cost more than the car you drive right now
Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra
Ola S1 electric scooter witnesses nearly 10x normal sales on Dussehra
Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 get Competition packages, promises intense exhaust note
Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 get Competition packages, promises intense exhaust note
Curious case of China's ₹9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city