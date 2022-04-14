HT Auto
Home Auto News Pure Ev E Scooters In Line Of Fire As Many Dealers Ship Out: Report

Pure EV e-scooters in line of fire as many dealers ship out: Report

Pure EV offers a number of electric models at present but many dealers aren't happy with what they claim as changes in terms and conditions by the company.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 05:56 PM
Image courtesy Twitter/@pureevindia
Image courtesy Twitter/@pureevindia
Image courtesy Twitter/@pureevindia
Image courtesy Twitter/@pureevindia

Incidents of electric scooters in India catching fire hit headlines every other day and while the demand for these new-age mobility options continues to grow, instances of units in flames threaten to create an atmosphere of rampant skepticism about the crucial safety aspects. Pure EV is one such manufacturer that is facing the heat with a Mint report highlighting that as many as 20 dealers of the Hyderabad-based company have terminated contracts just months after establishing outlets.

The Mint investigation reveals that several Pure EV dealers are looking at ending their newly-established association with the company and allege that the EV maker made misleading claims and has been guilty of asking for more money to ensure early dispatch of units. “We were expected to have close to 1 crore as working capital when we started the dealership. We had deposited a substantial amount when we went into business with Pure EV," Dinesh Arora, director of Okhla-based Evosta Mobility, is quoted as saying in the report. “Then, almost overnight, the company asked us to pay for three truck-loads of scooters. We made an advance payment for more than two truck loads, but we received only one, while the company held the remaining amount. That’s when our tussle started."

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Avon E Plus (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Plus
₹ 21,735 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Avon E Lite (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Lite
₹ 23,364 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Avon E Mate (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Mate
₹ 39,259 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Many of the dealers are now also alleging defects in batteries inside the electric scooters. "There are problems with the batteries, too. A customer had dropped off a battery with us complaining about a drop in range. The battery exploded in my showroom and caught fire. Fortunately my staff was safe," says Vivek Ranjan who owns a dealership in Bihar's Lalganj.

But while fire incidents have been reported in products of other brands as well and don't help in building trust for electric vehicles at large, Pure EV models are reportedly having other technical issues as well. "Many customers are coming to return the scooters because of the frequent drop in driving range and other performance issues. We saw short-circuits inside the showroom and also an instance of a battery oozing out toxic liquid," Ranjan is further quoted as saying.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 05:56 PM IST
TAGS: Pure EV EV Electric vehicle Electric bike Electric scooter electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row
Ford Mustang becomes world's best-selling sports coupe for 7th year in a row
Lamborghini delivers 2,539 cars in Q1 2022, Urus contributes most
Lamborghini delivers 2,539 cars in Q1 2022, Urus contributes most
2022 Yamaha XSR700 updated with new colours
2022 Yamaha XSR700 updated with new colours
Porsche sales stumble in Q1 due to supply snarls, coronavirus restrictions
Porsche sales stumble in Q1 due to supply snarls, coronavirus restrictions
Germany aims to scrap hybrid car subsidies earlier than planned
Germany aims to scrap hybrid car subsidies earlier than planned

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city