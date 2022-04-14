Pure EV e-scooters in line of fire as many dealers ship out: Report

Pure EV offers a number of electric models at present but many dealers aren't happy with what they claim as changes in terms and conditions by the company.

Incidents of electric scooters in India catching fire hit headlines every other day and while the demand for these new-age mobility options continues to grow, instances of units in flames threaten to create an atmosphere of rampant skepticism about the crucial safety aspects. Pure EV is one such manufacturer that is facing the heat with a Mint report highlighting that as many as 20 dealers of the Hyderabad-based company have terminated contracts just months after establishing outlets.

The Mint investigation reveals that several Pure EV dealers are looking at ending their newly-established association with the company and allege that the EV maker made misleading claims and has been guilty of asking for more money to ensure early dispatch of units. “We were expected to have close to ₹1 crore as working capital when we started the dealership. We had deposited a substantial amount when we went into business with Pure EV," Dinesh Arora, director of Okhla-based Evosta Mobility, is quoted as saying in the report. “Then, almost overnight, the company asked us to pay for three truck-loads of scooters. We made an advance payment for more than two truck loads, but we received only one, while the company held the remaining amount. That’s when our tussle started."

Many of the dealers are now also alleging defects in batteries inside the electric scooters. "There are problems with the batteries, too. A customer had dropped off a battery with us complaining about a drop in range. The battery exploded in my showroom and caught fire. Fortunately my staff was safe," says Vivek Ranjan who owns a dealership in Bihar's Lalganj.

But while fire incidents have been reported in products of other brands as well and don't help in building trust for electric vehicles at large, Pure EV models are reportedly having other technical issues as well. "Many customers are coming to return the scooters because of the frequent drop in driving range and other performance issues. We saw short-circuits inside the showroom and also an instance of a battery oozing out toxic liquid," Ranjan is further quoted as saying.

