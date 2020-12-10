Peugeot family raises stake in French carmaker PSA to 14.38%1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- The holding company has said its investment is part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.
FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA's voting rights.
The holding company said its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a combined company to be called Stellantis.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by Chris Reese)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.