Tata Nexon EV Facelift Quick Review: Raises the bar for competition

We recently drove the new Tata Nexon EV facelift in Pune and the electric SUV has seen massive upgrades over its predecessor
The new Nexon EV gets a comprehensive redesign, revamped cabin, more features & an all-new powertrain. Are these upgrades worthy of your attention?
The Nexon EV facelift’s new central LED DRL looks sharp, while the new closed-off bumper gets air curtains for better aerodynamics. The X-themed LED taillights for a signature look
The cabin gets a clutter-free dashboard with a massive new 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a digital console. The two-spoke steering gets the illuminated Tata logo
The Nexon EV facelift gets a segment-first Arcade.EV mode that lets you play videos from OTT apps or even games on the display
There’s also Vehicle-2-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle functions seen on bigger EVs that allow charging devices or even another EV
The 2023 Nexon EV packs the Gen2 motor that makes 143 bhp and a lower 215 Nm. Power delivery is smoother with a linear torque curve making for better acceleration
Handling remains fun on the new Nexon EV, while braking is at par as well. The top speed has gone up from 120 kmph to 150 kmph
Range has gone up by 2%. The Nexon EV Long Range promising 465 km and Medium Range promises 325 km on a single charge. Real-world range is up by 7%