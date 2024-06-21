HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Petrol, Diesel Prices To Increase In Goa From Tomorrow. Here Is Why

Petrol, diesel prices to increase in Goa from tomorrow. Here is why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2024, 17:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Earlier, Karnataka government had hiked local Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel resulting in price hike of both fuel.
petrol diesel price
Goa has hiked the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. From June 22, price of petrol will be increased by ₹1 per litre while diesel will cost 35 paise more per litre. (HT_PRINT)
petrol diesel price
Goa has hiked the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. From June 22, price of petrol will be increased by ₹1 per litre while diesel will cost 35 paise more per litre.

Goa has become the second state to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices this month. The state government has announced that the VAT will be increased to 21.5 per cent on petrol while diesel will attract VAT of 17.5 per cent. The increase in VAT translates into 1 hike per litre on petrol and 35 paise per litre on diesel. Earlier this month, the Karnataka state government also announced similar measures increasing the price of petrol and diesel.

The latest fuel price hike will come into effect from midnight, effectively impacting the price from Saturday (June 22). According to the latest hike, the price of a litre of petrol will now cost 96.61. The price of diesel will increase to 88.42 per litre.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

On June 15, the Karnataka state government had also increased local VAT on petrol and diesel prices. This resulted in a 3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices. The cost of petrol in Bengaluru now stands at 102.84 per litre while diesel price now stands at 88.95 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel has largely remained static across the country after the last price revision that took place in March this year. The price of petrol and diesel were reduced by up to 2 per litre ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections that took place from April.

Also Read : Why petrol and diesel cost about 100 a litre on average in India?.)

Petrol and diesel prices across India now hover around 100 per litre on average, which are all-time high. Despite the pricing of both petrol and diesel being in the periphery of 100 a litre, the costs of both fossil fuels vary in different states. These differences in petrol and diesel prices come due to the different range of variable tax components that are applied on these motor fuels. However, the cost level for these fossil fuels is pretty high.

Why state governments have separate VAT on fuel

Different state governments across India levy the VAT or sales tax. The VAT rate is determined after accounting for a few additional elements such as excise duty, which is levied by the central government along with the dealer's fee. The variable rates of the VAT by different state governments contribute to variable retail prices of petrol and diesel in different states and cities across the country.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2024, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.