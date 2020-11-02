Online booking of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for vehicles restarted along with their doorstep delivery in some parts of east and west Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had directed officials to stop online booking last month after complaints were received from vehicle owners about delays and issues in logging into the registration portal.

"The process started smoothly and no complaints have been received so far," an official said, adding that "around 3,000 bookings are targeted every day up to Diwali".

"If the service from suppliers of HSRP and colour-coded stickers and dealers remains satisfactory, the bookings will be raised after the festival break," the official said.

Doorstep delivery has been started in some areas and these include Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Anand Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh and Kirti Nagar, said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited.

The list of doorstep delivery will updated as new areas are covered, he said.

In Delhi major vehicle manufacturers have awarded the rights to support their dealers with HSRP and colour-coded stickers to three suppliers, including Rosmarta.

Vehicles registered prior to April 2019 require to have the high security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers. New vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both.

The transport department had issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to get their vehicles affixed with HSRP and the stickers, warning of a drive to catch violators.

The suppliers authorised by vehicle manufacturers have created their online portals to facilitate ordering of HSRP and colour-coded stickers by vehicle owners.

There are approximately 30 lakh existing vehicles, including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRP.

There are around 300 dealerships of original equipment manufacturers that have been brought on the online platform of HSRP suppliers, in order to give vehicle owners adequate options for HSRP and sticker affixation, officials said.

It is also proposed to involve nearly 1,500 authorised service centres in the HSRP fitment drive, they said.

About 350 fitters are being roped in for home delivery and affixation of number plates. The home delivery charges have been decided in consultation with the Delhi government and as ₹125 for two-wheelers and ₹250 for four wheelers, in addition to the usual fee for HSRP, said the Rosmarta spokesperson.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.