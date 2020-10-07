How to book HSRP, colour-coded stickers for your vehicles online

The rush to get high security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in Delhi has started. The process has now been simplified by giving vehicle owners the luxury to book them online through government portal.

Recently the Delhi government issued an order asking owners of vehicles registered before April, 2019 to get these two things affixed to their cars or two-wheelers to avoid being penalised. The government said it would launch a drive 'soon' to nab violators.

The idea behind the order is to easily identify a vehicle's type of fuel - petrol, diesel, CNG or electric - through colour-coded stickers. For instance, electric vehicles already have green as the colour of its HSRPs. HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates and laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

More than 32 lakh vehicles, including 10-12 lakh cars and 20 lakh two-wheelers, registered before 2019, have to get the HSRP and third colour-coded sticker plates installed. According to reports, so far 3.5 lakh vehicles have complied.

Here is how you can get it done with a few clicks within minutes to avoid hassle and long queues. Besides the state government's transport department portal, which lists the number of authorised centres to affix HSRP and colour-coded stickers, there is another website called www.bookmyhsrp.com, which is authorised by Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited, one of the vendors of high security registration number plates.

One needs to enter the chassis number and engine number in a form available on the website to get a slot booked to affix them. Payment can also be made online through this website. The centre, date and time to do this depends on availability. However one gets to pick these at their own convenience at it has multiple options to choose from, including specific time slots.

The payment can be made online through various platforms - credit card, debit card, Internet banking, PayTm or UPI. Vehicles having valid HSRP can register to get colour-coded stickers at a cost of ₹100. For HSRP, the price varies between ₹400 and ₹1,100 for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

It usually takes four to five days for the HSRP to be ready and delivered to the vehicle dealer. Based on this, the customer will get options to choose the date and time when he can get these things affixed at the centre of his choice. The entire process to fix both HSRP and colour-coded stickers takes about half an hour.

While the colour green is designated for electric vehicles, petrol and CNG vehicles will get light blue colour stickers. Diesel vehicles will get orange colour-coded stickers. These stickers will have details like the registration number, registering authority, laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis number of the vehicle.