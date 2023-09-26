Okaya EV offers free roadside assistance and accessories during festive season

Okaya EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced offers ahead of the festive season. Okaya EV is offering accessories and roadside assistance worth ₹4,999. The festive offers are valid till 14th November 2023. The brand currently sells three high-speed electric scooters and two low-speed electric scooters. Okaya EV presently has over 550 authorised dealerships across the country.

The accessories on offer are a seat cover, a floor mat, a chrome kit and decals and graphics. The roadside assistance is applicable for one year and it comes with services such as flat tyre assistance, battery swap, minor repairs, custody service, key lockout, towing service and free ambulance support.

The high-speed electric scooters are offered in the Faast series. There are three of them - F2F, F2T and F2B. They are priced at ₹93,999, ₹99,400 and ₹99,950. All three of them comply with the Fame 2 subsidies from the government.

The low-speed electric scooters on offer are Classiq and Freedum. They are priced at ₹74,499 and ₹74,899 respectively. These electric scooters do not need a driving license to ride. Such scooters are used by several people within the cities for small daily commutes.

The brand recently partnered with 12 financial institutions to provide attractive financing schemes to customers. The company has partnered with HDFC, Axis, IDFC, Loan Tap, Bike Bazaar and more to make its electric two-wheeler range more accessible.

As part of the tie-up, Okaya EV is offering interest rates starting from 5.99 per cent. Customers also get the option of zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible term of up to 48-month loan window for both their low and high-speed electric vehicles. Okaya says loan approvals will be provided in only 30 minutes, making for a simplified procedure.

