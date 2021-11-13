Now BMW app will help you diagnose condition of tyres

BMW is going to extend the range of functions on its My BMW App this month which will help the user to diagnose the condition of the tyres as well. The digital tyre diagnosis feature will help the driver to get comprehensive information about the condition of the vehicle's tyres.

Introduced last year in July, the My BMW App connects the user through his or her smartphone to the BMW retailer as well as the brand. The app includes services such as planning travel routes and then transferring them to the vehicle's navigation system, arrangement of service appointments, requesting information on the vehicle status or finding out the latest news about BMW. It also has remote features such as locking and unlocking the doors depending on the vehicle equipment.

The extended feature of the app will have tyre pressure indicator, digital tyre diagnosis, BMW digital key plus, remote theft recorder, calendar locations and demo mode. Tyre pressure indicator will provide the driver with the tyre inflation pressures that will be determined by the vehicle's tyre pressure monitoring system. In addition to that, the driver will also be given the recommended values for each axle. Digital tyre diagnosis will use a newly developed tyre inflation pressure loss detection system. Being a cloud-based algorithm, any tyre inflation pressure losses can now be detected much earlier than by the vehicle's tyre pressure monitoring system. This feature has been enabled by a diagnostic function implemented with Artificial Intelligence in the BMW back end. The owner will also be informed in case of any technical necessity through a teleservice message, e-mail or the app. This service will at first be available for the BMW iX and BMW i4 models.

The BMW Digital Key Plus will help the driver to unlock, start and lock the vehicle again without having to take their smartphone out of their pocket while the remote theft recorder will inform the owner if the vehicle’s alarm system is activated. If an alarm is triggered, the vehicle cameras will record images of the entire environment and the vehicle interior which the user can download and view in the app. The calendar locations will enable the owner to sync their calendar, including the list of planned journeys and the demo mode will enable the use of the vehicle functions of the My BMW App without the owner's own BMW vehicle.