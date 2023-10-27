BMW brings back this SUV to India with more performance. Check out

BMW recently launched the X4 M40i coupe SUV in India bringing back the X4 nameplate to the market
The BMW X4 was discontinued earlier this year but now makes a comeback packing more power in the new iteration
The new BMW X4 M40i looks sharp with the blacked-out kidney grilles, L-shaped LED DRLs, new 20-inch alloy wheels and wraparound two-piece LED taillights
The cabin gets a dual-tone theme finished in black and red. The cabin is upholstered in Vernasca leather and gets the M package for a sportier look
The feature list comprises 12.3-inch digital console and infotainment screens, three-zone climate control, reclining rear seats and a panoramic sunroof
Power on the new BMW X4 M40i comes from the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine tuned for 382 bhp and 500 Nm
The coupe SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 210 kmph
The BMW X4 M40i will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be restricted to a few numbers
The BMW X4 M40i is priced at ₹96.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)