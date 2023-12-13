HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News No Proposal To Provide Duty Concession On Import Of Evs: Centre

No proposal to provide duty concession on import of EVs: Centre

By: PTI
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 20:28 PM
The government on Wednesday said it is not considering any proposal to provide duty concessions and exemption from local value addition for import of electric vehicles into the country.

Tesla Model 3
Image used only for representational purpose
Tesla Model 3
Image used only for representational purpose

Responding to a question whether there is any proposal to exempt Tesla and other multinational car companies from local value addition of cost in heavy batteries, semiconductors and magnetic parts; and subsidy on the import duty on the import of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said a production-linked incentive scheme for automobile and auto component industry with a budgetary outlay of 25,938 crore was announced by the government.

The move was aimed at providing financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of advance automotive technologies products including EVs and their components, he said.

"Presently, there is no proposal either to provide exemption from local value addition cost or to provide subsidy on import duty on import of EVs in India," Parkash said.

The government has also taken various steps to boost domestic and foreign investments in India to enhance local value addition under Make in India initiative, the minister said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The government, he said, has approved PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cells battery storage with a budgetary outlay of 18,100 crore.

The scheme incentivises the establishment of Giga scale ACC manufacturing facilities in the country for 50 gigawatt hour.

These remarks assume significance as the US-based electric car maker Tesla has demanded a reduction in import duties on EVs in India.

At present, cars imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on engine size and Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.

In November, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the manufacturing facility of US-based electric vehicle major Tesla in Fremont, California, and said the company would be doubling its auto components imports from India.

The world's largest electric car producer Tesla Inc's chief Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June in New York and after the meeting, Musk had said that he planned to visit India in 2024.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 20:28 PM IST
TAGS: chief Tesla Import tax cars Import Tax EVs central government Tesla Tesla India

