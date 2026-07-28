No assessment done on number of E20-compatible vehicles: Govt

The government has said in Parliament that it has not assessed the proportion of vehicles in the country that are fully compatible with E20 petrol before rolling out the fuel across India. However, the government has also reiterated that extensive studies and field trials have found the E20 petrol to be safe for use under prescribed standards.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has not assessed the percentage of vehicles in India that are compatible with E20 fuel.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, said that the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) have informed that no assessment has been done by them to determine the percentage of vehicles in India that are currently compatible with E20 fuel, which is petrol blended with 20% ethanol.

The minister also said that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme had been implemented through a phased and scientifically validated process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions. He said that laboratory studies and field trials covering engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency had confirmed that E20 petrol is safe for use. "These studies also established that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20," Gopi said.

Making E20 petrol as standard fuel across India has drawn sharp criticism from many vehicle owners. Many motorists have raised concerns about its impact on older vehicles that are not specifically designed for 20% ethanol blended petrol. Critics have questioned whether all vehicles in India are fully compatible with E20 petrol, flagged the possibility of reduced fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs, and sought clarity on liability if engine or fuel-system problems arise due to the use of this fuel.

The government has maintained that the transition to E20 has been phased and backed by extensive testing, while automobile manufacturers have said they continue to honour warranty claims for vehicles using E20 fuel.

While responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Gopi said E15 petrol has been in widespread use for more than three-and-a-half years and E19-E20 fuel for more than two-and-a-half years, with over 20 crore two-wheelers and more than three crore petrol cars operating on these blends. He also stated that there is no verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending, adding that manufacturers continue to honour warranty obligations for vehicles using E20 fuel.

On fuel economy, the government said mileage depends on several factors, including driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle maintenance. It said any reduction in fuel economy in some vehicles originally designed for E10 petrol is generally limited to about 3-5%, while E20 offers higher octane, better anti-knock characteristics, cleaner combustion and smoother engine performance.

Gopi added that E20 provides better acceleration, improved ride quality and about 30 per cent lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel, while higher ethanol blends result in cleaner combustion and near-zero particulate matter emissions.

Citing industry data, the government said a leading automobile manufacturer serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during 2025-26, including about 1.5 crore vehicles not originally certified as E20-compatible, without reporting E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or reduced component life. Another manufacturer tracked 1.4 crore vehicles operating on E20 over an extended period and found no evidence of ethanol-induced corrosion, it said.

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