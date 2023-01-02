HT Auto
Nissan India registers 19% cumulative YTD wholesale growth at 8,991 units

Nissan Motor India has reported cumulative wholesales of 8,991 units with cumulative wholesale YTD growth at 19% for the year 2022. In December, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 2,020 units while export wholesales stood at 6,971 units. The company also noted that the year has been challenging on the supply side but the customer interest has been strong, specially in the festive period.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 15:33 PM
It noted that higher purchasing power of the customers is driving interest towards aspirational products. “Happy to see strong connect and conversion of customers to Nissan Magnite in domestic and export markets," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Also Read : Nissan to ditch Godzilla in favour of a bespoke Nismo electric sportscar

The company's sub-compact SUV Magnite has registered over one lakh bookings since being launched in December of 2020. The Magnite has been designed in Japan and made in India, underlining the Japanese carmaker's manufacturing philosophy of - ‘Make-In-India, Make-for-the-World’. It is currently available at a starting price of 5.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

In July of 2022, the company also launched the Magnite Red Edition at 7.86 lakh. The automaker exports the Magnite to over 15 countries from here, with the most recent additions being Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Nissan India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai to 108 countries.

Last month, the company showcased its Global Premium SUVs – the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke in a tournament in Delhi NCR. The first edition of the tournament was flagged off from Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort in Noida. In November, Nissan India even started testing the Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs on Indian roads. The X-Trail is expected to be launched via a CBU or Completely Built Unit in the Indian market. It will be going against Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 15:15 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Magnite
