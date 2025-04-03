NHAI constructs 5,614 km of National Highways across India in FY25; exceeds target of 5,150 km

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAi) constructed 5,614 kilometres of national highways in the last financial year that ended on March 31, With this, NHAI claims to have exceeded its own target of constructing 5,150 kilometres of national highways in FY25.

In its official statement, NHAI further stated that its capital expenditure in the financial year 2024-25 for the development of national highway infrastructure reached an all-time high of over ₹250,000 crore, as against a target expenditure of ₹240,000 crore. This was the highest-ever capital expenditure in a financial year by NHAI including both government budgetary support and NHAI's own resources.

NHAI in its official statement has also said that the overall capital expenditure in the last financial year increased by around 21 per cent, as compared to ₹207,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24, and by around 45 per cent as compared to ₹173,000 crore in FY 2022-23. It stated that during FY24-25, NHAI leveraged three modes for monetization in the last financial year, which included Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), InvIT and toll securitization. "During the financial year, NHAI monetized assets for a total of ₹28,724 crore," the statement said, adding this includes NHAI's highest-ever single-round InvIT receipt worth ₹17,738 crore.

NHAI hikes toll fee

NHAI has increased toll charges by an average of four to five per cent on highway sections across the country, effective from April 1. With this, the motorists have to pay higher toll charges on national highways and expressways.

This toll fee hike follows a similar hike in June 2024, which makes it the second such price increase within a year's time. News agency PTI has reported the toll fee hike comes as part of NHAI's annual review, which aligns toll rates with inflation based on the wholesale price index. NHAI notified toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately. This means the price hike will vary at toll plazas, on routes, for different types of vehicles.

