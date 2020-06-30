Mumbai's 2-km radius diktat: Cops seize over 16,000 vehicles on Monday

Home >
1 min read.Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 08:42 AM IST
PTI
Mumbai Police had issued a diktat that allowed people to only move within a radius of 2 kilometers around their homes.
The diktat resulted in utter chaos on the streets as traffic jams became a common sight in a city that continues to grapple with rising Covid-19 cases.
A total of 16,291 vehicles were seized in Mumbai on Monday on the second day of a crackdown on journey distance violations amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said.
The police had, on Monday, issued a diktat prohibiting people from moving beyond a 2-kilometre radius from their homes in a bid to contain the virus spread.
The number of vehicles seized from the city's 12 police zones was 875, 654, 392, 430, 159, 1138, 1823, 187, 582, 461, 389 and 418, while port zone seized 172 vehicles, taking the total to 7,680, an official said.
The traffic unit of Mumbai police seized 8,611 vehicles, comprising 1601 private cars, 6241 two-wheelers, 474 autorickshaws and 295 taxis on Monday, he added.