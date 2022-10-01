MG Motor India's Sept sales up by 17.5%; supply chain issues go on to pester

The new MG ZS EV pushed the sales figures up as the company shared that it recorded the highest retail numbers in the current year so far.

MG Motor India on Saturday announced that it has sold 3,808 units last month, registering a growth of 17.5 per cent against the same period last year. The automaker also shared that the company noted an 11 per cent rise in the sales volumes for the third quarter of the current year over the second quarter.

The MG Advanced Gloster that was launched last month has received positive responses from consumers, informed the company. The new ZS EV has also boosted the sales figures as the brand shared that it recorded the highest retail numbers in the current year so far. MG Astor and MG Hector continue to do well in the domestic market.

(Also read | MG Motor hikes Astor SUV price, second in four months. Check new price list )

MG Motor informed that the waiting period for its models continues to remain three to six months as the company is still experiencing the impact of supply chain issues. Due to the semiconductor shortage issue, the automaker is only supplying the Astor MT variant, for the time being, however, MG Motor remains hopeful that it will be able to provide the automatic variants of the model soon.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

A recent past report stated that MG Motor began a new doorstep service programme called MG Service on Wheels. This new service will provide customers with maintenance and repairs for their cars at the convenience of their homes only. Currently, this programme has been introduced in Rajkot as a pilot programme. The company is planning to launch this service in other cities as well but in a phased manner.

(Also read | MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India )

MG Motor is also gearing up to introduce the new-generation Hector SUV which is its best-selling model in the domestic market. The carmaker has shared teased the upcoming SUV and is planning to launch it later this year.

First Published Date: