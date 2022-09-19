MG Motor hikes Astor SUV price, second in four months. Check new price list

The on-road price of the top-spec variant of the MG Astor SUV has gone well past ₹ 21 lakh in Delhi. In June this year, MG Motor had hiked the price of Astor SUV by ₹ 40,000 on select variants.

MG Motor has once again hiked the price of the Astor SUV, twice before it turns one year in the Indian markets. The carmaker has hiked the price of the SUV, the first in the mid-size SUV segment to be equipped with Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Artificial Intelligence, for the second time since June this year. Overall, the price of the Astor SUV has increased by up to ₹50,000, depending on variants, within 11 months of its launch.

MG Astor was officially launched in India on October 11 at a starting price of ₹9.78 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). The starting price for the SUV currently stands at ₹10.31 lakh for the entry-level Style EX 1.5-litre manual variant. The top-end Savvy 1.3 Turbo AT S Red variant will now cost ₹18.23 lakh (ex-showroom), which means the on-road price for the SUV will go beyond ₹21 lakh in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier in June, MG Motor had hiked the price of the Astor SUV in a range between ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 depending on variants.

MG Motor offers the Astor SUV in India in five broad trims spread across 11 variants. The SUV is powered by either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The larger engine is capable of churning out 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque. The turbocharged unit can generate maximum output of 140PS and 220Nm of maximum torque. Both the engines come mated to either a five-speed manual or a 6-speed CVT or automatic torque converter gearboxes.

The Astor SUV is the first in its segment to offer AI tech and ADAS features. MG offers over 80 connected car features for the Smart and Sharp variants of the Astor SUV. It also offers Autonomous Level 2 technology features as an optional package on the Sharp variant for the 220 Turbo AT and VTI-tech CVT transmission trims. Astor has 27 safety features as standard across all variants. This number goes up to 49 at the top end.

