MG Motor India clocks retail sales of 4,193 units in February

MG Motor India clocks retail sales of 4,193 units in February

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that it clocked 4,193 units of retail sales in the month of February. While the supply situation of certain variants have been impacted, the company is focusing on ramping up the production of its MG Gloster to cater to the increasing demand for SUVs. The automaker also informed that bookings for next-gen Hector, that was showcased in January during Auto Expo 2023, has been seeing a positive trend.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM
2023 MG Motor SUV

The new Hector comes with a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It also features Level 2 autonomous features besides other changes.

Also Read : Cricketer Murali Kartik brings home the MG ZS EV

The auto manufacturer has also reaffirmed its commitment towards building a robust EV ecosystem in the country. It has inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations for battery-powered vehicles on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The company is also working on expanding the production of the ZS EV in order to serve the growing demand of EV buyers in the country.

The company is set to hike prices of its Hector, Gloster, Astor and ZS EV from this month. The prices of the vehicles will increase by up to 60,000 depending on models and variants. The company said that the price hike has been necessitated after the carmaker updated its entire lineup with RDE norms to meet new emission standards.

The maximum hike in price will be implemented on Hector. The diesel variants of the model will become costlier by 60,000 from today while the petrol version will see a price hike of 40,000. MG Gloster will also attract 60,000 premium after the price hike. Among other models, the ZS EV electric SUV will see price increased by 40,000, while the Astor SUV will cost 30,000 more.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Hector
