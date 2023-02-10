HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Cricketer Murali Kartik Brings Home The Mg Zs Ev Suv

Cricketer Murali Kartik brings home the MG ZS EV SUV

Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Murali Karthik has brought home the new MG ZS EV SUV. The ace bowler posted an image on his social media while taking delivery of his new prized possession, and also shared that he is “looking forward to some electrifying drives and memorable journeys." The MG ZS EV is an all-electric SUV and is priced from 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 12:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Murali Kartik shared an image posing with his new MG ZS EV in the red shade (Instagram/Murali Kartik)
Murali Kartik shared an image posing with his new MG ZS EV in the red shade (Instagram/Murali Kartik)
Murali Kartik shared an image posing with his new MG ZS EV in the red shade (Instagram/Murali Kartik)
Murali Kartik shared an image posing with his new MG ZS EV in the red shade

The MG ZS EV facelift was launched in 2021 and arrived with cosmetic and feature upgrades. The model received a new closed-off grille, revised bumpers, slimmer headlamps, new LED DRLs and LED taillights. The 17-inch alloy wheels are new to the SUV as well. The cabin has remained largely the same but there are now faux carbon-fibre trims on the dashboard while the climate control buttons were upgraded to those seen on the Astor. The ZS EV is the electric equivalent of the Astor but the facelift made the former more distinctly different in styling.

Also Read : Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

MG also introduced more features on the ZS EV facelift including a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the older 8-inch unit. There’s a 7-inch digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, i-Smart connected car tech, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 360-degree camera. The ZS EV is equipped with ADAS that brings safety aids like rear-drive assist with blind spot detection, lane change assist, cross-traffic alert and more. The safety features also include six airbags, hill descent control, TPMS, ESC and more.

The MG ZS EV facelift draws power from a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 461 km (ICAT tested) on a single charge. Power comes from the front-axle mounted electric motor tuned for 174 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV takes on the Hyundai Kona Electric, Tata Nexon EV Max and the newly-launched Mahindra XUV400 in the segment.

Murali Karthik made his test debut in 2000 and was a part of the Indian cricket team for a number of years. He was also playing in the Indian Premier League having signed up with Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings XI over the years. The left-handed bowler is now a commentator for IPL as well as the national games.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Murali Kartik crickters cars MG ZS EV MG Motor India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
22% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 310 Rs. 395
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Mahindra BE Rall-E is an electric off-roader SUV
Mahindra BE Rall-E is an electric off-roader SUV
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars
Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars
In pics: Mahindra BE Rall-E is the new off-road electric SUV concept from brand
In pics: Mahindra BE Rall-E is the new off-road electric SUV concept from brand
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV drive impressions: Serene storm in world of electric cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV drive impressions: Serene storm in world of electric cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city