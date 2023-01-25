HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mumbai International Airport Inducts 45 Mg Zs Evs To Its Fleet

Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet

In a bid to achieve net zero emissions, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has inducted 45 MG ZS EV SUVs in its fleet. The Mumbai International Airport aims to improve its practices for sustainable aviation and the move is in line with the airport’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. CSMIA says it plans to replace all of its internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with EVs as part of its Operational Net Zero mission by 2029.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 15:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has inducted 45 MG ZS EVs in its fleet
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has inducted 45 MG ZS EVs in its fleet
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has inducted 45 MG ZS EVs in its fleet
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has inducted 45 MG ZS EVs in its fleet

While 45 MG ZS EV SUVs have been inducted this month, CSMIA aims to deploy 60 more electric vehicles in the next financial year (FY2024) that will extend to ambulances, forward command post, security and airside operations and maintenance utility vehicles. The other vehicles will be replaced in a phase-wise manner, the airport said in a statement.

Also Read : Mumbai International Airport launches FASTag-based car parking at Terminal 2

The Mumbai International Airport ground staff flags off the MG ZS EV at Airside
The Mumbai International Airport ground staff flags off the MG ZS EV at Airside
The Mumbai International Airport ground staff flags off the MG ZS EV at Airside
The Mumbai International Airport ground staff flags off the MG ZS EV at Airside

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA’s spokesperson said, “With every green program that the airport initiates, it brings us a great sense of delight to be able to contribute to the aviation industry’s journey towards attaining a sustainable future. It is a great honour for CSMIA to be achieving key milestones that indicate the reduction of carbon emissions under its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) policy commitments. As a responsible airport service provider, CSMIA strives to reduce its impact on the environment. Switching to electric vehicles will help to reduce carbon emissions, thereby lowering the airport's carbon footprint. CSMIA takes pride in its vision and mission to create an ecosystem that is centred to fast-track its journey towards carbon neutrality."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

CSMIA has also announced it plans to engage with stakeholders at the airport and urge them to switch to electric vehicles as well in a bid to achieve the Operational Net Zero goal by 2029. The Mumbai International Airport was recently recognised as the ‘Best Sustainable Airport of the Year’ by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Also Read : Mumbai airport installs DC EV fast charging points, parking fees to be adjusted

The electric vehicle fleet inducted at the Mumbai International Airport
The electric vehicle fleet inducted at the Mumbai International Airport
The electric vehicle fleet inducted at the Mumbai International Airport
The electric vehicle fleet inducted at the Mumbai International Airport

In order to make the premises more friendly for electric vehicles, the Mumbai International Airport recently commissioned 12 DC fast chargers at different locations. This includes a DC fast charger at P1 - Multi-level Car Parking (MCLP) at Terminal 1, P5 MCLP at Terminal 2, and Airside of CSMIA. The authorities say that this initiative will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: Mumbai International Airport MG ZS EV electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet
Mumbai International Airport inducts 45 MG ZS EVs to its fleet
Porsche delivered 779 cars in India in 2022, over 50% demand for Cayenne
Porsche delivered 779 cars in India in 2022, over 50% demand for Cayenne
In pics: Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS debuts at ‘Festival of Dreams’
In pics: Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS debuts at ‘Festival of Dreams’
This sneaker brand is now making shoes from recycled airbags
This sneaker brand is now making shoes from recycled airbags
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city