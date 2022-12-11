HT Auto
Mumbai airport installs DC fast EV charging points, parking fees to be adjusted

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has installed as many as six DC fast EV charging stations in a bid to promote electric vehicles and the use of zero-emission ground mobility options. These charging stations are aimed at allowing for greater convenience for public at large.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2022, 12:26 PM
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
Located in Terminal 1 and 2 of CSMIA, these charging stations are at conveniently placed slots like the multi-level car parking in the former and the fifth-level parking in the latter. Interestingly, privately-owned EVs would only be billed for the charging facility and there would be a deduction of this against the parking fees. Airport officials further say that safety is paramount and that these charging spots meet with all the requirements, policies, and protocols outlined by the concerned regulators. “As an environmentally and socially conscious organization, CSMIA operates in a sustainable manner. The commission of EV charging stations is a testament to CSMIA’s proactive approach in taking concerted efforts through various programmes for a greener environment," a CSMIA spokesperson said. "These efficient and green practices adopted by CSMIA not only makes it one of the most sustainable airports in the world providing nothing but the best for its passengers today for a better and sustainable tomorrow."

All of these charging stations are compatible with all the prevailing EV cars in the country. And moving forward, there would be augmentation of 60 kW & 240 KW capacity EV chargers catering to the charging needs of Airside logistics.

