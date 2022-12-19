HT Auto
Mumbai International Airport Launches Fastag Based Car Parking At Terminal 2

Mumbai International airport launches FASTag-based car parking at Terminal 2

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has introduced FASTag solution at its multi-level car parking (MLCP). The facility will be available to all passengers and greeters who come to see their families off, as well as to people who come down to the airport for meetings and park their vehicles at Terminal 2.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 13:03 PM
FASTag technology at multi-level car parking at Terminal 2 of Mumbai International airport.
In order to facilitate quick movement of vehicles using the FASTag at the parking area, CSMIA has designated one lane at entry and one lane at the exit for passengers. The technology will help in fast movement of vehicles at the Mumbai airport and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel.

CSMIA has designated one lane at entry and one lane at the exit for passengers for passengers using FASTag.
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system which helps in eliminating the need for cash transactions, this offering quicker parking options for all. With the introduction of this facility, Now, passengers at the airport can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash or credit payments at the entrance or exit.

To use this facility, travellers will need to ensure that their FASTag is active with sufficient balance for an exit. Passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane will be required to follow the same lane for the exit as well. They are expected to pay the standard rate of parking as before the FASTag system was introduced.

For passengers who travel without an active FASTag, CSMIA will follow the muanual parking process. These passengers will need to pass through lanes which do not have a FASTag facility.

FASTag is getting popular across the country and earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir has got its first FASTag-enabled parking management system, which was launched at the general bus stand, PTI reported. Citizens were urged to maintain traffic discipline by parking their vehicles in spaces that have increased over the last few years.

 

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: FASTag
