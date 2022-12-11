HT Auto
Home Auto News Pm Modi Opens 1st Phase Of Mumbai Nagpur ‘high Tech’ Expressway. Check Details

PM Modi opens 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur ‘high-tech’ expressway. Check details

The first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway' was inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It connects the city of Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, covering a distance of 520 kilometres. The project, which is called 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will have a total length of 701 kilometres.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2022, 13:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, once fully completed, will have a total length of 701 kilometres.
The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, once fully completed, will have a total length of 701 kilometres.
The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, once fully completed, will have a total length of 701 kilometres.
The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, once fully completed, will have a total length of 701 kilometres.

The project was first conceptualised in 2015 and is a brainchild of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Once the entire project is completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours, from the initial 18 hours. It is being built at a cost of about 55,000 crore and passes through 10 districts in the state.

Some of the features of the expressway are tunnel lighting and improved street lighting, along with digital signage throughout.
Some of the features of the expressway are tunnel lighting and improved street lighting, along with digital signage throughout.
Some of the features of the expressway are tunnel lighting and improved street lighting, along with digital signage throughout.
Some of the features of the expressway are tunnel lighting and improved street lighting, along with digital signage throughout.

The project is further expected to improve the connectivity of 14 adjoining districts, and play a key role in the development of about 24 districts, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra. It is said to be one of the country's longest expressways. Later, it will also be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is expected to be completed next year, as well as to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and some tourist attractions such as Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Shirdi, and Lonar, among others.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Fadnavis took to Twitter to share various pictures of the expressway, and wrote, “Yes yes this is India, Yes it’s Maharashtra too! Now, guess the common thing in all the pics!" Various people from Nagpur expressed their gratitude to the PM for inaugurating and initiating various developmental projects.

The expressway will have several features including EV charging stations at regular intervals. It will have a speed limit of 150 kms which will bring down travel time from Mumbai to Aurangabad to just four hours. Some of the features of the expressway are tunnel lighting and improved street lighting, along with digital signage throughout.

 

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway expressway
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Honda tried contacting Accord driver 300+ times in 11 years over Takata airbag
Honda tried contacting Accord driver 300+ times in 11 years over Takata airbag
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
PM Modi opens 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur ‘high-tech’ expressway. Check details
PM Modi opens 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur ‘high-tech’ expressway. Check details
In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022
In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022
Mumbai airport installs DC fast EV charging points, parking fees to be adjusted
Mumbai airport installs DC fast EV charging points, parking fees to be adjusted

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city