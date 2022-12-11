In pics: India's most hi-tech expressway is one of its kind
Spanning a 701 km distance, the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is claimed as one of the most hi-tech e-way in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur express, which is officially known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
The first phase of the expressway covers a 520 km distance between Nagpur and Shirdi. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
After completion, the 701 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway will connect Mumbai with Nagpur. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
The expressway connects 10 districts of Maharashtra and urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
Samruddhi Mahamarg is claimed to connect three international and seven domestic airports, two major and 48 minor shipping ports and 6,000 km railway network. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
The expressway has dedicated animal crossings at different places built in a manner that won't disrupt the vehicular traffic. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
The 701 km expressway is being built at a cost of ₹55,000 crore. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway is claimed to significantly enhance the connectivity within Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
At every 40–50 km of interval on the expressway, there will be roadside amenities like food plazas and rest areas along with electric vehicle charging stations. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
The Mumbai–Nagpur expressway will travel through 10 key districts directly and 14 districts indirectly via feeder roads, 24 talukas, and 392 villages. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
An Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be deployed along the expressway to keep tabs on vehicles speeding, lane discipline or vehicular breakdowns. (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 14:53 PM IST
expressway
