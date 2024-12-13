HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept showcased in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Dec 2024, 09:03 AM
Mercedes-Benz has showcased its Vision One-Eleven Concept at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, a limited-time showcase inspired by the
Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept will never hit production because it is just a concept. However, a few elements from the car might eventually land in some production-spec cars in the future.
Mercedes-Benz has showcased its Vision One-Eleven Concept at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The concept would be in India for a limited time only. It was designed after the Mercedes C111 experimental prototype that was crafted in the 1970s and of which only 15 units were ever made.

The Mercedes C111 was powered by a diesel engine, a wankel engine and even a V8. On the other hand, the Visoin One-Eleven Concept is all-electric which means it uses electric motors. Mercedes is using axial flux motors from YASA which are rated for higher power density when compared to radial motors. Moreover, the electric motors on the concept are also lightweight which helps in improving efficiency.

The Vision One-Eleven looks quite sporty because of its angular low-slung design but an overall smooth side profile. It is finished in an Orange and Black colour theme which makes sure that it demands attention. Moreover, if that is not enough, Mercedes-Benz has equipped the Vision One-Eleven with Gullwing doors which the brand also used on 300 SL and SLS AMG.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2024, 09:03 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes

