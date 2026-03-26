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Cars & Bikes Auto News Mercedes Amg F1 Team Unveils Wolf Themed W17 Livery Ahead Of Japan Gp

Mercedes-AMG F1 team unveils wolf-themed W17 livery ahead of Japan GP

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2026, 11:32 am
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  • Mercedes introduces a bold wolf-inspired W17 livery for Suzuka as it targets a third consecutive win in the 2026 season.

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Wolf livery
Mercedes W17 showcased in a special wolf-themed livery ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Wolf livery
Mercedes W17 showcased in a special wolf-themed livery ahead of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.
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Mercedes has revealed a special edition livery for the Japanese Grand Prix, featuring a prominent wolf-inspired design on its W17 Formula 1 car. The updated look will debut during Friday's practice at Suzuka. The new update will mark a visual change for the team’s third race weekend of the 2026 season.

Design and collaboration

The new livery has been developed in partnership with fashion brand Y-3. The wolf graphic, most visible on the front wing, draws from Japanese cultural symbolism and represents a guardian-like figure. Mercedes clarified that the theme is unrelated to team principal Toto Wolff, despite the visual association with his surname. Instead, the design reflects a balance between control and performance.

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Mercedes-AMG F1 Wolf livery
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes W17 for the Japan GP.
Mercedes-AMG F1 Wolf livery
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes W17 for the Japan GP.

Strong start to 2026

The livery reveal comes as Mercedes leads both championships early in the season. The team has secured two wins and two pole positions from the opening rounds. George Russell currently sits at the top of the drivers’ standings, narrowly ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli. In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes holds a clear advantage over Ferrari.

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Part of a wider Suzuka trend

Mercedes is joining other teams in introducing one-off designs for the Japanese Grand Prix. F1 teams such as Haas and Racing Bulls have also presented special liveries influenced by Japanese themes, contributing to a visually distinct race weekend.

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Focus remains on performance

While the design adds a fresh identity to the W17, Mercedes enters the Suzuka circuit with momentum on track. The team is aiming to extend its winning streak to three races, with both drivers in strong form heading into the weekend.

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First Published Date: 26 Mar 2026, 11:32 am IST
TAGS: mercedes amg f1 formula 1 mercedes amg

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