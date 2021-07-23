Maruti's premium retail network Nexa completes 6 years of operations

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that its premium retail network - Nexa has completed 6 years of operations in July.

The first Nexa dealership was inaugurated on July 23rd, 2015 with an aim to offer a 'global car buying experience' to Maruti's customers. The company informed that it has managed to add 380+ Nexa outlets covering more than 234 cities across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by innovation, Nexa marks the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences. It is our constant endeavour to keep reinventing to deliver the Nexa experience to ever-evolving customers in the field of automobile and lifestyle."

The company retails a host of products from its Nexa dealerships and the current product line-up includes cars such as Maruti Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and the new XL6 MPV. As per Maruti, all the vehicles that retail through its premium Nexa chain come with the 'best of technology, design, and features.'

“With over 380 showrooms across the country, Nexa has helped us attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering a Maruti Suzuki vehicle. The milestone of 6 years and 1.4million customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us, over the years," added Srivastava.

To commemorate its sixth anniversary, Nexa has announced the release of the Nexa Music season 1 finale song ‘Someone’s Watching Over’ composed by AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo.