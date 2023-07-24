Maruti Suzuki's premium retail chain NEXA completes eight years in operation

Maruti Suzuki established its NEXA premium retail chain in 2015 with an aim to offer products that are built on innovative and intelligent technology. The retail network has completed eight years in operation and has garnered over two million customers in this span of time. The OEM has over 460 state-of-the-art NEXA showrooms across 280+ cities across the country.

With the launch of the Invcicto MPV, Maruti NEXA now has eight products in its portfolio. Other models sold via this premium chain include Baleno premium hatchback, Ciaz mid-size sedan and four SUVs - Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Ignis, while another MPV in the lineup includes the XL6. Maruti says that NEXA is leading its charge in the SUV space with the Hybrid technology and AllGrip off-road SUVs.

NEXA models have seen a significant increase in contribution to total sales from the brand. From contributing 5% in the first year of operations in 2015, it contributed over 31% in Q1 of FY 23-24.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki removes these features from Brezza, WagonR

When it was conceptualized back in 2015, the premium retail chain started by selling S-Cross and Baleno. The former has now been discontinued and replaced by Grand Vitara which was launched in the market in 2022. In 2017, Maruti NEXA added Ignis and Ciaz to its portfolio while the XL6 was launched in 2019. 2023 saw the addition of three models - Fronx, Jimny and Invicto.

The brand also offers various digital services for the convenience of its customers such as a digitized car buying experience, end-to-end car financing solution, industry-first Augmented Reality (AR) car showcase technology and a metaverse experience in the NEXAVerse.

In order to offer unique experiences to its customers, the brand has partnered with various big fashion events like Lakme Fashion Week and premium properties such as IIFA Awards, Sunburn, Supersonic and Lollapalooza.

