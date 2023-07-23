Maruti Suzuki removes these features from Brezza, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki has rejigged the feature list on the WagonR and Brezza
Top variants of WagonR now miss out on a rear fogger
It was previously part of the standard equipment on the hatchback
There’s no change in the model pricing though, which starts at ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom)
The rear defogger was available on the WagonR ZXi Plus in both manual and automatic
The feature was certainly handy and helped improve visibility
In Brezza, Maruti removed mild-hybrid technology from manual variants
These variants also witnessed a drop in certified fuel efficiency numbers
Hill-hold and ESP were removed from the CNG variants