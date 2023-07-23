Maruti Suzuki removes these features from Brezza, WagonR

Published Jul 23, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has rejigged the feature list on the WagonR and Brezza

 Top variants of WagonR now miss out on a rear fogger

It was previously part of the standard equipment on the hatchback

There’s no change in the model pricing though, which starts at 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

The rear defogger was available on the WagonR ZXi Plus in both manual and automatic

The feature was certainly handy and helped improve visibility

In Brezza, Maruti removed mild-hybrid technology from manual variants

These variants also witnessed a drop in certified fuel efficiency numbers

Hill-hold and ESP were removed from the CNG variants
