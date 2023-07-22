Maruti WagonR no longer offered with this feature

Maruti Suzuki has defogger from the WagonR
A defogger helps clear condensation and thaw frost from the rear windshield of the vehicle.
The defogger system manages to do so by heating the windshield.
The defogger was only offered on the top-spec variant.
They are priced at Rs. 6.75 lakh for the manual and ₹7.30 lakh for the automatic. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
The ZXI Plus variants are only available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned for 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.
The lower variants of the WagonR are offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine
The motor develops 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque in the petrol-only guise, while power drops to 56 bhp and 82 Nm on the CNG version.
Maruti Suzuki also removed mild-hybrid technology from Brezza's manual gearbox variants.
The hill-hold and ESP were removed from the CNG variants.