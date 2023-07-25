Eight years of Maruti Suzuki NEXA: Baleno and SUVs dominate

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 25, 2023

Maruti Suzuki established its NEXA premium retail chain in 2015

At present, the OEM has over 460 state-of-the-art NEXA showrooms across 280+ cities in India

With the launch of Invicto, NEXA now has eight products in its portfolio

Other products sold via NEXA include Baleno, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny, Fronx & Ignis

 Check product page

Baleno and the SUVs dominate the sales at NEXA

NEXA models contributed over 31% to overall Maruti sales in Q1 of FY 23-24

This is a significant rise from 5% contribution in 2015

 NEXA introduced industry-first Augmented Reality (AR) car showcase technology

It also offers metaverse experiemce to customers via NEXAVerse
For detailed report...
Click Here