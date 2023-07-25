Eight years of Maruti Suzuki NEXA: Baleno and SUVs dominate

Maruti Suzuki established its NEXA premium retail chain in 2015
At present, the OEM has over 460 state-of-the-art NEXA showrooms across 280+ cities in India
With the launch of Invicto, NEXA now has eight products in its portfolio
Other products sold via NEXA include Baleno, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny, Fronx & Ignis
Baleno and the SUVs dominate the sales at NEXA
NEXA models contributed over 31% to overall Maruti sales in Q1 of FY 23-24
This is a significant rise from 5% contribution in 2015
NEXA introduced industry-first Augmented Reality (AR) car showcase technology
It also offers metaverse experiemce to customers via NEXAVerse