Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday informed it had completed 50 lakh units in cumulative sales in the rural markets of the country and that rural India contributes to a sizable 40% of its overall sales here. Underlining on its presence and reach across the diverse spectrum of India, Maruti also informed that it has over 1,700 customized outlets in rural parts of the country.

Maruti, the country's largest car maker, has been expanding its footprint in rural India over past several decades. Contribution to overall sales of the company from here has risen from 10% in FY 2008-2009 to 40.9% in FY 2020-2021. Banking on sales and post-sales channels, the car maker is confident of further entrenching itself in the hinterland. "Rural markets have a very special place in our business," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). "While the aspirations of upcountry customer are very similar to those at metros, they demand more attention and care."

Srivastava also points out that MSIL backed its focused and structured approach to rural markets in 2008 when it was observed that the rural hinterland was least affected by the global financial crisis of the time. And the company's strength in small and compact car segments may have also helped enormously.

MSIL further claims that campaigns specifically designed for rural customers - especially those in vernacular language - have worked in its favour as well.

While Maruti continues to have a firm grip on the rural PV segment, it has also projected itself as a premium option through its Nexa chain of sales and service network. Select cars from the company are offered through Nexa while others are offered through the Arena chain.



