Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz: Cars in India become costlier from January 2025

With the New Year 2025, the Indian passenger vehicle market has witnessed a price hike across different brands as the automakers in the country have announced price hikes for their respective models. With this, the majority of the passenger vehicles in India, including both the mass-market and luxury cars have become dearer by certain percentages. Carmakers have cited the reason behind this price hike move as the increased production and operational costs due to higher raw materials prices, rising inflation etc.

In a nutshell, the car buyers who have been already feeling the pressure of rising inflation, high rates of petrol and diesel, tax burdens etc, have to pay more to buy their dream cars in 2025, as the revised pricing has become effective from the very first day of the New Year.

Here is a comprehensive look at the cars that have become costlier in 2025.