Maruti Suzuki's rent a new car program: Five things to know before driving out

Maruti Suzuki recently announced the start of its vehicle subscription program in a bid to attract prospective customers who want to drive a new car but may not be too keen on making the huge financial investment it involves. After all, buying a vehicle is the second largest investment one makes after purchasing a house. In current times of uncertainties, vehicle subscription plans may just be the new norm and while common in several western countries, it is only now catching up here in India.

Being the largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki and its vehicle subscription plan is likely to attract a whole lot of attention even if rivals like Hyundai, Volkswagen and MG Motor have had a head start.

Here are five key points to consider before walking over - or clicking online - to rent a new Maruti:

Point 1 - Where: Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the vehicle subscription program in Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru for now. The company informs it has plans of extending it to around 60 more cities in the next two years.

Point 2 - What: The subscription program allows one to get behind the wheels of a brand new Maruti. The cars available in the subscription plans are Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena network and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa.

Point 3 - How long: Customers can choose a subscription period between 12 months and 48 months.

Point 4 - How much: The monthly fee starts at ₹14,463 (all taxes included) for Swift LXi in Delhi on a 48-month period. This also includes expenses like maintenance, zero-dep insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance.

Point 5 - Why: Maruti is underlining the practical advantages of opting to subscribe one of the cars in its garages - the ones already mentioned above. The monthly subscription fees is all inclusive and one can even opt to get the vehicle serviced at varying periods as with vehicles personally owned. Additionally, a customer can hand back the vehicle at the end of the subscription period, extend subscription, upgrade to a better car or even buy the existing car being driven at market price.