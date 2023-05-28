HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Predicts Production Loss Due To Chip Shortage To Continue In June

Maruti Suzuki predicts production loss due to chip shortage to continue in June

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2023, 18:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki India has predicted that production loss will continue in the first quarter due to shortage of electronic components. However, the company expects some relief in the July-September period, a senior company official told PTI. The country's largest carmaker has been facing semiconductor shortage for a while which has impacted its supplies to cater to the market demand.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Last fiscal, the company bore a production loss of 1.7 lakh units. "Our loss in the third quarter of the last financial year was around 45,000 units. Similarly, we lost around 38,000 units in the fourth quarter," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Which off-roader SUV is better?

As demand outdoes supply, the company's order book has stretched to over four lakh units with Ertiga leading the pack with maximum number of pending orders, i.e., close to one lakh bookings. The order bank of Brezza SUV has a backlog of 60,000 units. While newly launched Fronx and upcoming Jimny already have bookings in excess of 30,000 units each.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines?
PLAY NOW
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Srivastava further noted that due to the current supply situation, the company incurred a production loss in April and anticipates a similar situation to repeat in May and June as well. "In May, there is a loss and it is expected that we will lose numbers in June as well. This quarter, there will be a loss," he said, adding, “So probably we will have some improvement going forward from July onwards."

Last month, the company produced 1,44,097 passenger vehicles, which was down 6 per cent from 1,52,954 units sold in the same month last year. The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, the company had said. In 2022-23, the carmaker produced a record 19.22 lakh units, however, it fell short of its target of taking the overall production to 20 lakh units in the last fiscal.

First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Executive Ertiga Brezza Maruti Suzuki semiconductor
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city