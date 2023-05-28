Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Which off-roader SUV is better?

Maruti Jimny is set to launch in the country on June 7
It will rival the Force Gurkha 4x4 off-roader SUV
While the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine, Gurkha gets a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine
Jimny's powertrain delivers 103 bhp of power and 134 Nm of peak torque
Gurkha's engine produces 89 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque
Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm
Gurkha is larger in every aspect except the wheelbase
It measures 4,116 mm in length,1,812 mm in width and 2,075 mm in height
Jimny is being offered only in its 5-door version whereas Gurkha comes in a three-door version