Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Force Gurkha: Which off-roader SUV is better?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 28, 2023

Maruti Jimny is set to launch in the country on June 7

It will rival the Force Gurkha 4x4 off-roader SUV

While the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine, Gurkha gets a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine 

Jimny's powertrain delivers 103 bhp of power and 134 Nm of peak torque

Gurkha's engine produces 89 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque

 Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm

Gurkha is larger in every aspect except the wheelbase

It measures 4,116 mm in length,1,812 mm in width and 2,075 mm in height

Jimny is being offered only in its 5-door version whereas Gurkha comes in a three-door version
