Maruti Suzuki posts slight increase in total wholesales in June

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reported a slight rise in its total wholesales in the month of June at 1,59,418 units. It witnessed a 2 per cent increase over 1,55,857 units dispatched to dealers in June of 2022. The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales last month rose 8 per cent to 1,33,027 units as against 1,22,685 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of Maruti's mini cars such as Alto and S-Presso fell marginally to 14,054 units when compared with 14,442 units sold in the same month last year. Sales in the compact vehicle segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slid 17 per cent to 64,471 units as against 77,746 cars in June of 2022.

The company's mid-size sedan Ciaz's sales increased to 1,744 units last month as compared with 1,507 units sold in June last year. In terms of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, the company's sales surged over two-fold to 43,404 units when compared with 18,860 vehicles in the year-ago month.

The company's exports declined 17 per cent to 19,770 units when compared to 23,833 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company is now gearing up to launch its new three-row MPV Invicto, which is based on the Toyota Innovca HyCross. Upon launch, it will become the second Maruti Suzuki model to be offered with a panoramic sunroof after the Grand Vitara SUV.

The teaser videos of the MPV released by the carmaker show that the model will get captain seats in the middle row. These are expected to be similar to the Ottoman seats with reclining features used inside the Innova HyCross. The model is also expected to come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a large MID unit for the instrument console, 360 degree surround camera as well as Head-Up Display.

