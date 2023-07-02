Maruti Suzuki Invicto to come with panoramic sunroof

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be unveiled on July 5
Bookings for the seven-seater MPV have already started
In its latest teaser, Maruti has confirmed that the Invicto will offer panoramic sunroof
The Invicto will become the second Maruti Suzuki model to get this feature
It will also get captain seats in the second row
The captain seats are expected to be similar to the Ottoman seats inside Innova
The MPV will come with a twin-slat grille with a chrome surround
The MPV is expected to get 360 degree surround camera as well as Head-Up Display
Maruti is likely to offer the Invicto with a 2.0-litre petrol engine