Maruti Suzuki Invicto to come with panoramic sunroof

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 02, 2023

 Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be unveiled on July 5

Bookings for the seven-seater MPV have already started

In its latest teaser, Maruti has confirmed that the Invicto will offer panoramic sunroof

 The Invicto will become the second Maruti Suzuki model to get this feature

 Check product page

 It will also get captain seats in the second row 

The captain seats are expected to be similar to the Ottoman seats inside Innova

The MPV will come with a twin-slat grille with a chrome surround

The MPV is expected to get 360 degree surround camera as well as Head-Up Display

Maruti is likely to offer the Invicto with a 2.0-litre petrol engine
Invicto will take on Toyota Innova HyCross as its key rival. For detailed report...
Click Here