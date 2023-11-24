Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Maruti Approves Allotment Of 1.23 Crore Shares To Suzuki To Buy Stake At Suzuki Motor Gujarat

Maruti approves allotment of 1.23 crore shares to Suzuki Motor

By: PTI
Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its board has approved allotment of over 1.23 crore shares to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on a preferential basis for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

File photo of an employee assembling different parts onto a car panel at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar. The carmaker has approved allotment of over 1.23 crore shares to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation to buy out 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat. (REUTERS)

The company's board has approved allotment of 1,23,22,514 shares to SMC having face value of 5 each at a price of 10,420.85 per share, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. As per the valuation report issued by RBSA Valuation Advisors LLP, the 10,420.85 price per share approved by Maruti Suzuki board is equivalent to 12,841.1 crore in value terms.

With the allotment, SMC's stake in Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will increase to 58.19 per cent from the earlier 56.48 per cent.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki YTB
₹ 7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.35 - 9.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Last week, Maruti Suzuki shareholders had approved a proposal to issue shares on a preferential basis to SMC as consideration for a related party transaction for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG).

The MSI board, in its meeting held on July 31, 2023, had approved the termination of the contract manufacturing agreement with SMG and the acquisition of its shares by SMC at a price to be determined in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Also Read : How Maruti Suzuki nosed ahead of its rivals in SUV sales in India.

MSI Chairman R C Bhargava had said that the share-swap method adopted for the acquisition of SMG is far better for the shareholders of the company. He had reiterated that the aim of the acquisition was to align the production operations under a single management, taking into consideration the company's future growth prospects when it envisages to have a total production of 40 lakh units annually by 2030-31.

Since 2014, SMC has invested 18,000 crore in SMG. A fully-owned subsidiary of SMC, SMG supplies its entire production exclusively to MSI. SMG, which was incorporated in 2014, has a production facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

Shares of MSI were trading 0.08 per cent up at 10,501.95 apiece on the BSE.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Motor
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS