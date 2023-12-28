Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular compact SUVs in India
Previously known as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the SUV was launched in 2016
Sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena showrooms, Brezza competes with rials like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue etc
The Brezza sells 13,000-15,000 units every month on an average
It has beaten Tata Nexon to be the country's bestselling compact SUV in FY2024
Available at a starting price of ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV has four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus
Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a petrol-CNG combination on offer as well
Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and an automatic unit
The SUV churns out 103 bhp peak power and 138 Nm of maximum torque