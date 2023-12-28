Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV has surpassed 10 lakh units sales milestone

Published Dec 28, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular compact SUVs in India

Previously known as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the SUV was launched in 2016

Sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena showrooms, Brezza competes with rials like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue etc

The Brezza sells 13,000-15,000 units every month on an average

It has beaten Tata Nexon to be the country's bestselling compact SUV in FY2024

Available at a starting price of 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV has four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus

Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a petrol-CNG combination on offer as well

Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and an automatic unit

The SUV churns out 103 bhp peak power and 138 Nm of maximum torque
